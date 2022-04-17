In J&K–specific resolution, CPI(M) calls for end to hardline security approach

Unprecedented clampdown on entire population continues, it says

Unprecedented clampdown on entire population continues, it says

The CPI(M), which adopted a resolution on J&K during the 23rd congress held in Kerala on Sunday, demanded “restoration of the legitimate rights of J&K and immediate halt to the hardline security and law and order approach”.

The CPI(M), in a statement, said the brazen and unconstitutional assault on the special status of J&K continues to be accompanied by large–scale arrests, particularly of youth, and intimidation and harassment of mainstream political leaders through Central agencies like the ED, the CBI, the NIA etc.

“Unprecedented ferocious clampdown on the entire population and their basic rights continue.” The party warned that arbitrarily dismantling the constitution of J&K has resulted in seriously damaging the relationship between the people of the erstwhile State and the Union. “It has also created a large political void, further deepening the uncertainties in the region.”

It said though the J&K Reorganization Act has been challenged before the apex court, the Central government has taken some irreversible actions like constituting a delimitation commission, amending the Jammu and Kashmir Development Act and the closing down of institutions such as the women’s commission, accountability and the human rights commissions.

“The conduct of the delimitation commission is being widely perceived as carrying out the agenda of the ruling party. By ignoring the most cardinal principle of adult franchise, i.e. one person, one vote, the delimitation commission is setting a dangerous precedent,” the resolution said.

The CPI(M) said the suppression of civil liberties and democratic rights continue unabated under draconian laws like UAPA, PSA, AFSPA etc. “Hundreds of people remain under detention without charges being framed.”

It underlined that by making the status of permanent residents of the erstwhile State redundant, the protection of jobs has been arbitrarily snatched away and has deepened the sense of insecurity in the minds of the people.

“The amendments brought to the land laws is an open invitation to exploit the land and resources of Jammu and Kashmir and to promote the process of demographic change,” it said.

The resolution said the economy of the region was worsening “despite the tall promises of development, investment and job creation”.