In January, Odisha’s proposed unveiling of project around Puri Jaganath Temple to be as grandeur as of Ayodhya 

December 16, 2023 11:50 am | Updated 11:50 am IST - BHUBANESWAR:

At a time when massive buzz surrounds the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, with its highly anticipated grand inauguration set for January 22, an uncannily similar fervour of religious enthusiasm may be witnessed in Odisha around the same period.

Project Puri: Odisha government’s ‘project of the century’ to renovate Lord Jagannath’s abode

The Shree Mandira Parikrama Project (SMPP), dubbed as the developments around Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri as a once-in-a-century renovation, is poised to be unveiled on January 17 in a such a manner that have few parallel in the State.

Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), which administers affairs of the 12th century temple, is sending invitations to 857 temples in Odisha and 180 major temples in other States. Besides, Hindu religious troupes are slated to chant hymns and dance rhythmically amidst beating of drums round the clock.

ADVERTISEMENT

Being developed at an investment of Rs 943 crore, the Shree Mandira Parikrama Project (SMPP) abuts Meghanada Pacheri (grand boundary around Jagannath Temple) is basically the security zone plan. It is broadly divided into nine zones on the northern, southern, and western side.

The SMPP includes a 7-metre green buffer zone and a 10-metre pedestrian-only Antar (inner) Pradakshina that will be used for parikrama (clockwise circumambulation) of temple. The eight-meter outer circumambulation path would be covered by trees on either side. There will be a 10-meter public convenience zone.

Early on Saturday, V. K. Pandian, Chairman of 5T initiative, inspected progress on landscaping works, Mutt restoration, queue management system, two-wheeler parking areas, garbage chutes and façade painting.

‘90 per cent works completed’

“About 90% of the project has been completed. Executing agencies are giving final touches to different components. We are hopeful that the project will get ready for unveiling well before the second week of January,” said Ranjan Das, Chief Executive of SJTA.

Mr. Das informed, “we are sending invitations to 857 temples in Odisha while 180 major Indian temples including Vaishno Devi, Kamakhya Temple and Shirdi Sai temples will also be invited for grand inauguration. Four Dhams as per Hindu religion and four other smaller Dhams will be represented. Solicitation is also extended to 51 major Shakti Peeths in the country.” Team comprising of government officials and servitors will physically meet and invite all invitees.

The government at the highest level is preparing a guest list including heads of other States, corporate honchos and persons of eminence to remain present at the momentous occasion.

“We are also sending a delegation with invitation to King of Nepal, who enjoys special right in Shree Jagannath Temple for the occasion. We may send invitation by emails to major Hindu temples in other countries,” he said.

Elaborating the detail programmes lined up for inauguration, the SJTA chief said, “a Lokarpan Yagna (ritual performed before sacred fire) will be executed over three days from January 15 to 17. Recitation Vedas will be carried out at four gates of temples. Rigveda for eastern gate, Yajurveda for southern, Samaveda for western and Atharvaveda for northern have been finalised. Religious troupes from all across the State will be coming to Puri.”

Meanwhile, all major buildings flanking the three-km-long Grand Road connecting Shree Jagannath Temple and Mausima Temple are being painted uniformly. All temples and subsidiary shrines will be decorated in colourful lights. The town will be made dust free without a sign of waste material.

The Naveen Patnaik Government has earmarked a fund of ₹4,224.22 crore for the Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture (ABADHA) scheme that aims at transforming the infrastructure of Puri. This is the largest State-sponsored projects for development of any temple city in the country.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.