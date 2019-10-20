In Iglas, sections of Jats back BSP candidate

In a first, Jats of the Iglas reserved constituency are joining hands with the Bahujan Samaj Party to take on the BJP in the upcoming bypoll on October 21. In the last week, two panchayats were organised in Tochhigarh and Dhantoli, the biggest villages of the constituency, where Jat leaders advocated support to BSP candidate Abhay Kumar Bunty, a Jatav. In the panchayats, Mr. Kumar garlanded the portrait of former Prime Minister Charan Singh and the Jat leaders put the traditional turban on his head.

The move, locals say, is necessitated by the anger caused by the cancellation of papers of the Samajwadi Party-supported Rashtriya Lok Dal candidate Suman Diwakar.

Yogi’s rallies

Feeling the heat, the BJP is taking no chances with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holding two rallies in the constituency. Three State Cabinet Ministers were also pressed into service in what earlier appeared just a bypoll for the ruling party.

On Friday, Mr. Adityanath invoked the names of Charan Singh and Raja Mahendra Pratap along with PM Narendra Modi to garner votes for BJP candidate Raj Kumar Sahyogi, also a Jatav.

RLD leader Jatin Chaudhary, who organised the panchayats, told The Hindu that Iglas was traditionally a party bastion. He alleged the BJP “poll managers” were responsible for the last-minute disqualification of the RLD candidate. “They created pressure on the administration. By supporting the BSP, we want to send a strong message to the BJP and the party leadership,” he said, expecting the support of 60%-70% of the 1.25 lakh-odd Jat voters in a constituency of 3,75,813 voters.

The BSP candidate criticised the anti-farmer policies of the U.P. government, particularly the rise in electricity charges and menace of stray cattle. “They have turned the farmer into a watchman,” said Mr. Kumar, adding the potato farmers in the area were not getting the right price and being forced to throw away their produce, but the CM instead spoke about the expansion of a sugarcane mill in Mawana (Meerut) during a rally.

Mr. Chaudhary lamented the harvesting of Hindu sentiments of farmers by the BJP. He said most farmers used to sell male calves to slaughterhouses since most of them use tractors these days. “It seems the Opposition is not fighting against Mr. Sahyogi but is in a fight with the views the Prime Minister has injected into many of us. The dilution of Article 370 has no relevance to the bypoll but still, the BJP is selling it to farmers,” he said.

Ramveer Singh, pradhan of Karmawali village, admitted there was a time when most local socio-political fights in the region were between the RLD and the BSP workers or, simply put, between Jats and Jatavs. “But with the BSP being out of power for almost a decade, the party’s support base has whittled,” he said.

Changing social equation

“When the constituency was delimited, the Jat leadership lost its significance. So the Jat decided to put his lathi (stick) into a corner and decided to pick up the spade and gave a pen to his child. This changed the social equation to an extent,” analysed Ram Kumar Singh, a senior advocate.

The Jat supporters of the BJP talk of corruption-free recruitment of constables in police, a major source of employment in the region. “During the rule of previous governments, anybody who was not a Yadav or a Jatav had to pay a bribe,” said Prempal Sikatra, a farmer from Tehra village.

A seasoned RSS worker who runs a family shoe shop in Aligarh, Mr. Sahyogi, BJP insiders say, lacks the ‘charisma’ that electoral politics requires. “That’s why the leadership is not taking any chances,” said a senior leader.

With chants of ‘Banke Bihari’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’ echoing in the air, Mr. Sahyogi said Mr. Modi and Mr. Adityanath were trying to bring ‘Ram Rajya’ back with schemes that have led to “social inclusion” of the marginalised sections.

At Paharipur village, Aarti, a Dalit girl pursuing her graduation, responded with “sab sahi hai” (all is well) to most questions about the social fabric and government schemes. “We haven’t received the promised ₹2,000 under the PM Kisan scheme but I keep going to the officials. We cannot afford to get the cylinder we got under the Ujjwala scheme refilled every month, so we use it sparingly. We can’t depend on any government. We have to make our own destiny,” she said.