In Haryana, Amit Shah hits out at Congress, pitches for BJP’s ‘strong India’ slogan

As polling for parliamentary elections in Haryana draws closer, the Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP) campaigning efforts are reaching a peak, with top leaders hitting the ground with back-to-back rallies.

ADVERTISEMENT

With less than a week left for the State to go to the polls on May 25, the BJP has deployed a battery of prominent leaders to garner support.

BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have addressed several rallies to ensure a repeat of the BJP’s stellar performance in 2019 when the party swept all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Strong India

On Monday, Mr. Shah addressed multiple rallies in Haryana, hitting out at the Congress party and pitching the BJP’s “strong India” narrative to voters.

In Karnal, he said Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) belongs to India and will be taken back. “PoK is ours, and we will take it,” he said.

He accused the Congress of playing the politics of appeasement for years. He said the Congress did not revoke Article 370 because of its appeasement policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that Congress leaders did not take part in the Ram Temple consecration ceremony for the same reason: because they wanted to appease the party’s minority vote bank.

In an attack on the Congress and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), he said Haryana was trapped in a cycle of corruption and nepotism. “When one family came to power, corruption reached its peak, and when another took over, nepotism and hooliganism crossed all limits. Manohar Lal Khattar ended corruption and nepotism in the State,” he said.

In Jhajjar town, Mr. Shah said the Congress is lying to gain power. “Congress is spreading a lie that the BJP will end reservations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always sought to protect reservation. As long as there is even a single BJP MP in Parliament, reservations will not be allowed to end,” he said.

In Chandigarh, Mr. Adityanath hit out at the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc. He accused the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party of being “anti-Sanatan.” “On some occasions they deny the existence of Lord Ram and at other times they oppose the Ram temple built in Ayodhya,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.