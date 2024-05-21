GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

In Haryana, Amit Shah hits out at Congress, pitches for BJP’s ‘strong India’ slogan

Congress is spreading a lie that the BJP will end reservations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always protected reservation

Published - May 21, 2024 08:13 am IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister Amit Shah with former Haryana CM Manohar Lal in Karnal on Monday, May 20, 2024.

Union Minister Amit Shah with former Haryana CM Manohar Lal in Karnal on Monday, May 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

As polling for parliamentary elections in Haryana draws closer, the Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP) campaigning efforts are reaching a peak, with top leaders hitting the ground with back-to-back rallies.

With less than a week left for the State to go to the polls on May 25, the BJP has deployed a battery of prominent leaders to garner support.

BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have addressed several rallies to ensure a repeat of the BJP’s stellar performance in 2019 when the party swept all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana.

Strong India

On Monday, Mr. Shah addressed multiple rallies in Haryana, hitting out at the Congress party and pitching the BJP’s “strong India” narrative to voters.

In Karnal, he said Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) belongs to India and will be taken back. “PoK is ours, and we will take it,” he said.

He accused the Congress of playing the politics of appeasement for years. He said the Congress did not revoke Article 370 because of its appeasement policy.

He added that Congress leaders did not take part in the Ram Temple consecration ceremony for the same reason: because they wanted to appease the party’s minority vote bank.

In an attack on the Congress and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), he said Haryana was trapped in a cycle of corruption and nepotism. “When one family came to power, corruption reached its peak, and when another took over, nepotism and hooliganism crossed all limits. Manohar Lal Khattar ended corruption and nepotism in the State,” he said.

In Jhajjar town, Mr. Shah said the Congress is lying to gain power. “Congress is spreading a lie that the BJP will end reservations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always sought to protect reservation. As long as there is even a single BJP MP in Parliament, reservations will not be allowed to end,” he said.

In Chandigarh, Mr. Adityanath hit out at the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc. He accused the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party of being “anti-Sanatan.” “On some occasions they deny the existence of Lord Ram and at other times they oppose the Ram temple built in Ayodhya,” he said.

Related Topics

Haryana / Bharatiya Janata Party / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.