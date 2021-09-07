In Gujarat, 76% eligible beneficiaries given one dose of vaccine

Those who received both doses stand at 27%, says Health Department

Almost 76% eligible beneficiaries in Gujarat have been given one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while people receiving both doses stand at 27%, as per State Health Department figures.

The State is aiming to complete the vaccination of entire group of beneficiaries by end of December this year. The Health department is targeting to cover 100% one dose vaccination by mid October and both doses by end of this year.

On Monday, around six lakh shots were administered as the authorities ramped up the pace of inoculation to fight the deadly viral disease in which more than 10,000 people have officially died in the State.

As per the figures shared by the Health department, so far 4.97 crore shots have been given to the eligible beneficiaries across the State.

As on Monday, total 16.79 lakh health care workers and front line workers have been jabbed both doses while 85.73 lakh beneficiaries above the age of 45 have been inoculated fully with both required shots.

For the age category of 18-45, so far, 27.50 lakh beneficiaries have received both shots.

Now, the Gujarat government has directed the authorities to conduct vaccination drive in colleges and universities and also large industrial estates and factories to ensure universal coverage.