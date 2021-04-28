In goof-up, 11 in Arunachal Pradesh added to COVID-19-positive list

Health officials in Lower Dibang Valley district order re-test

Health officials in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Dibang Valley have ordered a re-test on 11 people who found themselves on the COVID-19-positive list despite testing negative, local dailies in the State reported.

District Medical Officer R. Tatan attributed the faux pas to a clerical error and said officials with the Integrated Disease Surveillance Project have been asked to conduct a re-test on the 11. The error was made on April 26.

“Action will be taken against those responsible for the error, but people need to cooperate at the testing centres too. They are so impatient that they start pushing and shoving instead of waiting for their turn,” he told journalists in the district headquarters of Roing.

Dr. Tatan said the error could have occurred due to pressure on the staff, causing loss of concentration.

He added that the district police must strengthen the security at the testing centre at the entry point to control the crowd that “should ideally follow the COVID-19 protocols”.

Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, recorded 123 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 819. Along with Mizoram (217 fresh cases), it is the only State in the northeast not to have reported any casualty so far in the second wave.

Assam led the table with a total of 2,159 new positive cases and 18 deaths on Tuesday. Meghalaya followed with 53 new cases and 4 deaths.

Three people died in Manipur, while 122 fresh cases were detected. COVID-19 claimed the lives of two people each in Sikkim and Tripura, with 54 and 87 testing positive respectively.

Nagaland reported 147 fresh cases and one death on Tuesday.