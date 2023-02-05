HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

In Frames | Hot mail

In far-flung areas of Kashmir, the snow and rain are no match for the valiant employees of the Postal Department

February 05, 2023 12:32 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST

Nissar Ahmad
Nissar Ahmad

When it comes to delivery parcels and the post, Ulfat Bano remains undeterred by the professional hazard of thick blankets of snow every winter. A branch Postmaster in the far-flung village of Hirpora, Shopian, in south Kashmir, 70 km from the capital Srinagar, she takes on this challenge with zest. She never fails in deliveries within the jurisdiction of her post office even in these harsh weather conditions.

“We face a lot of difficulties and challenges in snow, but this is exactly what our job is: to deliver letters and packets to people. Of course, we have challenges. Right now, five feet of snow has accumulated, and a lot of areas have been cut off,” says Ms. Bano.

Mudasir Yaqoob, a resident of Hipora, is full of praise for the service rendered by the post office personnel. “These employees go from house to house to ensure smooth delivery even in harsh weather and ensure that the facility remains available to common people,” said Mr. Yaqoob.

Muhammad Shafi of Dachna village in Shopian says, “Post offices are very important in far-flung areas, as people remain disconnected from the world due to several reasons.” He says that the post is delivered every day without fail.

Snow or shine, the post can’t be delayed, says Faizan, who works as a postman in a branch post office.

“Even though we don’t have any means of transportation in this weather, and we have to cover the distances on foot, speed post has to be delivered the same day. We have to give a report in the evening on whether the said post was delivered on the same day,” he says.

As the saying attributed to Greek historian Herodotus goes, “Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night stays these courageous couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.”

Photo: NISSAR AHMAD

Rowing messenger: A floating India Post office in the waters of Dal lake in Srinagar.

Photo: NISSAR AHMAD

Duty calls: An employee, bundled up in winter wear, picks up his quota of mail inside an India Post office in Shopian district, in South Kashmir.

Photo: NISSAR AHMAD

White knight: Branch postmaster Ulfat Banoo trudges though newly fallen snow to deliver mail in Hirpora in Shopian district.

Photo: NISSAR AHMAD

Warm moment: After the tedious walk, Ulfat Banoo is all smiles as she delivers a letter to a resident of Hirpora.

Photo: NISSAR AHMAD

Handled with care: Postman Maqsood Ahmad checks the addresses on a set of letters before delivering them in the Shopian district.

Photo: NISSAR AHMAD

A day’s work: The buzz inside a post office never ebbs, despite the challenges of harsh weather in the remote areas of Kashmir.

Photo: NISSAR AHMAD

Narrow path: Postman Faizan Ahmad walks on a snow covered hill on the outskirts of Srinagar as part of his daily rounds.

Photo: NISSAR AHMAD

Communication link: The post office offers a vital service for those living in remote villages.

Photo: NISSAR AHMAD

Last mile: A man signs for his post on a snow covered hill on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / courier and postal service

Top News Today

1 / 9
Rowing messenger: A floating India Post office in the waters of Dal lake in Srinagar.
Photo: NISSAR AHMAD

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.