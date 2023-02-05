In Frames | Hot mail

February 05, 2023 12:32 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST

When it comes to delivery parcels and the post, Ulfat Bano remains undeterred by the professional hazard of thick blankets of snow every winter. A branch Postmaster in the far-flung village of Hirpora, Shopian, in south Kashmir, 70 km from the capital Srinagar, she takes on this challenge with zest. She never fails in deliveries within the jurisdiction of her post office even in these harsh weather conditions.

“We face a lot of difficulties and challenges in snow, but this is exactly what our job is: to deliver letters and packets to people. Of course, we have challenges. Right now, five feet of snow has accumulated, and a lot of areas have been cut off,” says Ms. Bano.

Mudasir Yaqoob, a resident of Hipora, is full of praise for the service rendered by the post office personnel. “These employees go from house to house to ensure smooth delivery even in harsh weather and ensure that the facility remains available to common people,” said Mr. Yaqoob.

Muhammad Shafi of Dachna village in Shopian says, “Post offices are very important in far-flung areas, as people remain disconnected from the world due to several reasons.” He says that the post is delivered every day without fail.

Snow or shine, the post can’t be delayed, says Faizan, who works as a postman in a branch post office.

“Even though we don’t have any means of transportation in this weather, and we have to cover the distances on foot, speed post has to be delivered the same day. We have to give a report in the evening on whether the said post was delivered on the same day,” he says.

As the saying attributed to Greek historian Herodotus goes, “Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night stays these courageous couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.”

Rowing messenger: A floating India Post office in the waters of Dal lake in Srinagar.

Duty calls: An employee, bundled up in winter wear, picks up his quota of mail inside an India Post office in Shopian district, in South Kashmir.

White knight: Branch postmaster Ulfat Banoo trudges though newly fallen snow to deliver mail in Hirpora in Shopian district.

Warm moment: After the tedious walk, Ulfat Banoo is all smiles as she delivers a letter to a resident of Hirpora.

Handled with care: Postman Maqsood Ahmad checks the addresses on a set of letters before delivering them in the Shopian district.

A day’s work: The buzz inside a post office never ebbs, despite the challenges of harsh weather in the remote areas of Kashmir.

Narrow path: Postman Faizan Ahmad walks on a snow covered hill on the outskirts of Srinagar as part of his daily rounds.

Communication link: The post office offers a vital service for those living in remote villages.