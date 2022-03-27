Other States

In Frames | Holi in Dwarka

Vijay SonejiMarch 27, 2022 13:32 IST
Updated: March 27, 2022 20:28 IST
1 / 9

Dabbing all: Devotees play with colours on the temple premises during Holi.
Photo: VIJAY SONEJI
All in it: A police officer on duty apply colour to his family member inside the temple.
Photo: VIJAY SONEJI
Big flutter: A priest hoisting the flag on top of the Dwarkadhish Temple during Holi. The flag is changed five times a day.
Photo: VIJAY SONEJI
By the sea: A view of the Dwarkadhish temple during sunset. Dwarka lies on the western coast in Gujarat.
Photo: VIJAY SONEJI
Smoke and ash: Holika dahan, part of the celebrations, outside the temple.
Photo: VIJAY SONEJI
Eager revellers: Devotees walk long distances from different villages in Gujarat to reach the temple during Holi.
Photo: VIJAY SONEJI
Finding rhythm: Men from the Mer community dance at Bakharla.
Photo: VIJAY SONEJI
Colour code: Devotees play with colours inside the temple.
Photo: VIJAY SONEJI
Foot tapping: Dance is pivotal for Holi celebrations in Gujarat. Artists from the Mer community dance at Bakharla Village near Porbandar.
Photo: VIJAY SONEJI

Lakhs of devotees visit the temple on the western coast for the festival

The Dwarkadhish Temple, associated with the legend of Krishna, is situated on the western coast in Gujarat. While Holi in Vrindavan is famous, in Dwarka too, the colour and pomp are vivid.

Lakhs of devotees visit the temple for the festival. This year, according to the head priest, Dipakbhai Pravinchandra, eight lakh to 10 lakh visited the temple from March 10 to 18i. The deity of Dwarkadhish is “offered” Abil Gulal (natural colours) and scented water by means of a silver pichkari (piston).

(Text and images by Vijay Soneji)
Related Topics
Text and Context
religious festival or holiday