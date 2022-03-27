In Frames | Holi in Dwarka

1/9

Dabbing all: Devotees play with colours on the temple premises during Holi. Photo: VIJAY SONEJI

All in it: A police officer on duty apply colour to his family member inside the temple. Photo: VIJAY SONEJI

Big flutter: A priest hoisting the flag on top of the Dwarkadhish Temple during Holi. The flag is changed five times a day. Photo: VIJAY SONEJI

By the sea: A view of the Dwarkadhish temple during sunset. Dwarka lies on the western coast in Gujarat. Photo: VIJAY SONEJI

Smoke and ash: Holika dahan, part of the celebrations, outside the temple. Photo: VIJAY SONEJI

Eager revellers: Devotees walk long distances from different villages in Gujarat to reach the temple during Holi. Photo: VIJAY SONEJI

Finding rhythm: Men from the Mer community dance at Bakharla. Photo: VIJAY SONEJI

Colour code: Devotees play with colours inside the temple. Photo: VIJAY SONEJI