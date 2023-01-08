In Frames | Bells and whistles

January 08, 2023 12:02 pm | Updated 12:02 pm IST

Zura— a speck-on-the-map village close to the India-Pakistan International Border, in the Kutch district of Gujarat — is home to some of the finest bell-making workshops in Asia. Award-winning artisans and craftsmen live here, working with their hands to produce copper bells that are in demand in India and abroad.

The tinkle of copper bells draws in visitors to the cozy workshop of Jan Mamad, away from the cold winds blowing on the plains. He has been in the business of crafting the bells, a skill he inherited, for the past 25 years. He also has a deep love for music. “It is the special sound of the bells that makes them unique. I work on a bell for hours before I get the right sound,” he says.

Today, the market for his bells has expanded well beyond Kutch, and they are exported across the globe. Jan Mamad’s team is constantly exploring new possibilities with the bells while preserving its core identity. Many members of his family join him in fulfilling orders on time.

This craft of making metal bells ( ghantadi as they are known in Kutch) is said to be over 1,000 years old. The original use of the bells was to identify and locate cattle let out for grazing. Today, the use of these traditional bells has gone beyond such simple needs: they are hung in archways; used to make wind chimes; and added to festive decor. But the bells are still handmade and that involves a lot of skill, says Sajid Ayub, another copper bell-maker from Zura.

There are 14 sizes of bells, and they are customized to suit different animals. Size 0 is the smallest and, size 13 is the largest. The bells are made of iron and coated primarily with copper and brass. They are made from scrap iron sheets repeatedly compressed to bring the requisite shape. The metal parts are locked into place by expert hands without any kind of welding. They are then coated with powdered copper. Finally, a wooden piece, the gong, is attached to the centre of the bell.

Afsil, the 23-year-old son of Jan Mamad, has just completed his Master’s degree in commerce, but his passion is to be a copper bell craftsman.

“I love this art and want to continue working on it and even pass it on to my next generation. I will, through experimentation and innovation, see how to take this to an even more global level,” says Afsil.

Sajid Ayub (IN RED) and other workers engaged in the process of making copper bells at his workshop in Zura Village in Kutch.

A worker pushing a work-in-progress bell into the fire in his workshop in Zura Village, in Kutch.

A family member of luhar Sajid Ayub mixing wet clay with cotton, in the run up to the final finish of making copper bells at his residence in Zura Village, in Kutch.

A cow with a copper bell in grass lands of Zura.

A boy shows a finished Copper Bell (size number seven) at a workshop in Zura. The smallest size is zero and the largest 13.

A family member of Sajid Ayub sprinkling copper dust on to the bell at their home in Zura.

Jan Mamad inspects one of his creations around the neck of a cow.

The body of the bell is hammered out.

A clutch of copper bells on display.