In five years Maharashtra deported two from Pakistan, 1,471 from Bangladesh for illegally staying in the State

In the last five years, Maharashtra has deported 1,471 Bangladeshis and two from Pakistan for staying illegally in the State.

Raising a point of propriety in the Assembly Atul Bhatkhalkar (BJP) claimed a number of residents from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan were staying illegally in Mumbai and other cities in the state. Mr Bhatkhalkar said it was important to implement the provisions of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to remove these people. He said on Friday that 12 Bangladeshis were arrested in Nalasopara alone this week.

Speaker Nana Patole then directed the Home Department to make a written submission before the winter session ends.

As per the Home Department report submitted in the House, a total of 12 citizens of Bangladesh were arrested in Palghar district’s Boisar as they could not produce a valid passport.

The report further said that in the last five years, 1,471 individuals had been deported to Bangladesh for living illegally in the State. The number for Pakistanis for the same period was two.