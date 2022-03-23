In ‘exploratory’ move, RLD chief meets Chandrashekhar Azad

In a tweet, Chaudhary Jayant Singh says he enjoyed ‘wide-ranging discussion’ with ASP chief

In a significant move that could have socio-political ramifications in western Uttar Pradesh, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Chaudhary Jayant Singh met Azad Samaj Party (ASP) chief Chandrashekhar Azad in Delhi on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Mr. Singh said he enjoyed a "wide-ranging discussion" with Mr. Azad. “He expressed the pain of the bereaved family of Jitendra Meghwal from Pali, Rajasthan, and we discussed issues related to youth empowerment and social justice,” he stated.

Killing of Dalit

Meghwal, a Dalit, was allegedly killed by two upper caste men purportedly for keeping a moustache.

Interestingly, RLD supports the Congress government in Rajasthan. Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Singh said the party would raise the issue with the government. “The arrests have been made in the case but the family has some concerns which need to be addressed. Our State president will visit the family,” he remarked.

He described the meet as “exploratory” but ASP sources said the two sides admitted that a good opportunity was lost by not aligning for the Assembly polls. “Had the ASP been part of the alliance, a large chunk of the BSP vote could have shifted towards the alliance,” said ASP spokesperson Virendra Shirish, who was present during the meeting.

The meeting has come after RLD State president Masood Ahmed mentioned in the resignation note that the alliance suffered because Mr. Azad was not given due respect. Mr. Azad emerged as a force in west U.P. when he formed a social group called the Bhim Army to counter Dalit atrocities in villages. He later formed the ASP, which did well in Dalit pockets in the panchayat polls.

Offered seat

RLD sources said Mr. Azad was offered the Rampur Maniharan (reserved) seat but he refused. The BJP won the seat defeating the BSP candidate. The RLD finished a close third.

Mr. Azad opted to go solo and contested from the Gorakhpur Sadar seat against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He finished fourth, fetching only 7,640 votes.

A senior RLD leader said both the SP and the RLD carried massive baggage of the past vis a vis their relations with Dalits. “In this election, we have tried to correct it by naming the scheme for the unorganised urban labour after BSP founder Kanshiram. We also took out Dalit processions in villages where Dalit youth rode horses. The optics have been right, now it needs to be turned into a mutually beneficial alliance.”