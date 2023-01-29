ADVERTISEMENT

In election year, MP CM Chouhan announces scheme to provide ₹1,000 per month to poor women

January 29, 2023 11:28 am | Updated 11:28 am IST - Bhopal

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said a sum of ₹60,000 crore will be spent on this scheme in five years

PTI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. | Photo Credit: A.M. Faruqui

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said his government will launch a new scheme to provide ₹1,000 per month to women from financially poor background in the State, where the Assembly polls are due this year-end.

A sum of ₹60,000 crore will be spent on this scheme in five years, Mr. Chouhan said addressing a programme on the banks of the Narmada river in Narmadapuram city on Saturday evening.

“We will start the Ladli Bahina Scheme for poor women from lower and middle classes of all sections on the lines of the Ladli Lakshmi Scheme. An amount of Rs 1,000 per month which means Rs 12,000 per year will be given to our sisters,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Chouhan said poor women from all sections can benefit from this scheme even if they have been receiving benefits of other welfare programmes.

"I have to empower my sisters financially. If they are strong then the family will be strong. If the family is strong then the society will be strong. If the society is strong then the state will be strong,” he said.

The CM also announced plans to construct a Narmada corridor and Narmada Lok on the lines of the Mahakal Lok at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple.

Mr. Chouhan and his wife Sadhana Singh offered prayers on the Narmada river banks on the occasion of the Narmada Jayanti on Saturday.

The State Assembly polls are due in November this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US