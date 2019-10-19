Other States

In Delhi, a meet for single women from rural India

100 members of the National Forum for Single Women’s Rights gather for a meeting in New Delhi

Demand pension for all single women, right on marital property

“Ï am now a free woman,” says Nirmal Chandel, pointing towards her bright clothes, bangles and jewellery, which she was forbidden from wearing as a 25-year-old widow.

Lalli Dhakar was married at the age of 18 months, spurned by her husband for a second wife as a 12-year-old, a mother at 13 years and widowed by 15, after which she found herself thrown out of her marital home, and turned away by her parents.

The two women now hold different leadership positions at the National Forum for Single Women’s Rights, which is a collective of single women comprising, widowed, divorced, separated and never married women with a membership of 1,50,000. Women like her demand employment, pension for all single women below the poverty line, scholarship for educating their children, medical care, skills training and a right on their marital property so that they can avail government schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for affordable housing.

As many as 100 women gathered in the national capital last week from 11 states to exchange their personal stories, share their struggle for their rights and provide inspiration to each other.

