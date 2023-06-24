In Congress’ organisational tussle, Mohan Markam says he will follow Selja’s orders in Chhattisgarh

June 24, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - RAIPUR

Even as Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee president Mohan Markam on June 24 played down the controversy over the high command reversing some of the recent organisational appointments made by him, sources close to the government insisted that the developments over the past few days have not gone down well with leaders in both Raipur and Delhi.

Insisting that the government and the Congress organisation in Chhattisgarh were on the same page, Mr. Markam said that all “orders and instructions of State in-charge Kumari Selja were being followed in the literal sense”.

The PCC president was referring to Ms. Selja’s letter dated June 22, in which she had reversed some organisational appointments made by him, including that of a new general secretary (organisation) of the State unit, an influential position in the party’s hierarchy.

Amid reports of lack of coordination between the party and the government, Mr. Markam had brought in his close aide Arun Sisodia as the unit in place of Ravi Ghosh, a move that some senior party leaders, including Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, were opposed to, according to sources.

Another bone of contention was the appointment of a former general secretary (organisation) Amarjeet Chawla as the in-charge of Raipur district. While the Markam camp presented it as a demotion and a compromise formula, those opposing the move wanted Mr. Chawla divested of any key organisational responsibility and they got Ms. Selja — and effectively, the Congress’ national leadership — involved.

“Mr. Ghosh is a senior leader and a big leader coming from Bastar and today, his utility is there. This is why the decision was taken,” Mr. Markam said of his decision to remove Mr. Ghosh as the general secretary (organisation).

He had earlier said that the new appointments would be reviewed.

Meanwhile, sources close to the government said the issue had not yet concluded.

“There are two issues. First is the technicality. He [Mr. Markam] may have said that he would follow Ms. Selja’s orders but there has to be a written order backing it,” the source said.

A leader close to Mr. Markam concurred that all appointments made by Mr. Markam in his June 16 order would remain in place till the next orders. Also, in a related development, Mr. Chawla, against whom Mr. Baghel had complained to the national leadership in February, attended an organisational meeting as the Raipur in-charge on June 24.

“The second issue issue is his initial reaction that he would review Ms. Selja’s letter. In a disciplined party, the high command’s order is binding and there is no room for review. Defying it is revolt,” the source said.