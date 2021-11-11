In Bihar, Congress’s bid to woo upper caste loses the thread

It lost two recent bypolls

After the two Assembly bypoll results on November 2 that saw the ruling JD(U) in Bihar retain them, a buzz has emerged in the political firmament of the State if the Congress is losing the point in wooing the upper caste vote and what would be its future strategy.

Coming out of the ‘mahagathbandhan (grand alliance), the Congress fielded candidates in both the seats—one of them was from an upper caste. It had even sent former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union president Kanhaiya Kumar, who belongs to the upper caste Bhumihar community for hectic campaign at both the places. But both the candidates not only came at the fourth place, but also lost their security deposits.

A good number of members of the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC), including its president Madan Mohan Jha, come from upper caste. In the Tarapur bypoll, the party fielded upper caste candidate Rajesh Kumar Mishra, but he polled merely 3,590 votes with a vote share of just 2.2 %. At the traditional seat of Kusheshwarsthan (reserved seat), where senior Congress leader Ashok Kumar polled 34, 265 votes and lost to the ruling JD(U) candidate by little over 7,000 voters in 2020, his son Atirek Kumar polled merely 4.28% votes now.

When asked why upper caste people didn’t vote for the Congress candidate in Tarapur, an upper caste transport businessman Bimal Chandra Singh said, “Simply we didn’t want to lose our vote. Politically, the Congress in Bihar today is nowhere and it has to work very hard at the ground level to regain its lost glory. Its leaders are seen only during election time and for the rest of period, they seem to indulge only in making statements or involve in intra-party infighting. If such a situation persists, the party will not win even a single seat in 2024 Lok Sabha poll.”

Similarly, in Kusheshwarsthan, where upper caste voters have negligible presence, Satya Prakash Jha, a Brahmin, stressed, “The Congress has to revamp its Bihar unit and start working at the ground level while making connection with its traditional voters”.

‘Rigorous overhauling needed’

His friend and co-villager, Ritesh Anand, stated, “Since the party has been in alliance with the RJD and Yadav caste in the grand alliance for so long, its upper caste vote bank has shifted to the BJP and now the party has to do a rigorous overhauling to make its electoral presence felt in the State”.

Rajesh Singh (26) from Tarapur bazaar observed, “The Congress’s cataclysmic show in the bypolls was, in fact, a poor reflection of how it has failed miserably in wooing the upper caste votes even by putting in young and newly-inducted Mr. Kanhaiya Kumar in campaign. The party leadership’s strategy that he will be able to garner support of youths to the party too failed, as young voters were reluctant to cast their vote for the Congress candidate in Tarapur. Kanhaiya Kumar may deliver an impressive political speech but he is not a guarantee to get our votes for the Congress. The party has to connect with grassroots leaders and voters as well”.

Political observers too highlighted that the BPCC has lost connection with its traditional vote share of upper castes after its long association with parties like the RJD.

“The Congress may have some long-term plan for Bihar like U.P. to go it alone in 2024 and expand its base, but first it has to regain its vote share of upper caste and connect with voters at the ground level”, political observer Ajay Kumar remarked.

Retired professor of Patna University and political commentator Nawal Kishore Choudhury said, “After its poor result in the 2020 polls [the party won just 19 seats out of 70 contested under the grand alliance] and in the two recently concluded bypolls, the Congress has to take an urgent call to revive its base as a long-term plan. The party has taken a tough stand by coming out of alliance with the RJD”.