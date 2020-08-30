In Arunachal, an association of COVID-19 affected

Forum seeks concession in electricity and water bills as well as relaxation in Goods and Services Tax.

An association of COVID-19 affected people in Arunachal Pradesh, claimed to be the first one associated with the pandemic, has demanded concessions in electricity and water bills besides partial waiver of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The All Arunachal COVID-19 Affected Forum, formed a month ago, includes people who have recovered from the infection as well as the kindred of those who have died.

“We consider everyone was affected, even the rich people who have seemingly not suffered. But our focus is on the daily-wagers, vendors of perishable goods, traders, drivers, skilled and unskilled workers, farmers and unemployed youth apart from the families of COVID-19 positive people,” the forum’s chairman Tai Talley told The Hindu on Sunday.

The forum on August 28 submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Pema Khandu seeking special relief packages from the Central or State consolidated fund for all affected people across the 25 districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

“We have demanded exemption from renewal of trading licence and renewal of enlistment for contractors of all departments who have been forced to sit at home with fast-depleting resources,” forum’s vice-chairman Bomkar Gara said.

“The State government can provide relief through concessions in electricity and water bills and exemption from revenue charges on all documents for the last five months. How can people with no income pay their bills,” he asked.

The forum has also sought relaxation in the GST. “The State can always consider not charging its share of taxes,” Mr. Gara said, also demanding admission in schools and colleges across the State without any fee.

On the forum’s agenda, Mr. Talley said, is pursuing cases of “harassment and mental torture” by police and frontline COVID-19 workers.