In a jolt to Akali Dal, DSGMC chief joins BJP

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and president of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, after quitting from his post.

Before joining the BJP, Mr. Sirsa announced his resignation on Twitter. “With gratitude to all office-bearers, members, staff & people who worked with me; I am resigning from Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee as president. I will not contest upcoming DSGMC internal elections. My commitment to serve my community, humanity & nation remains same!” he said in a Tweet.

‘Will benefit BJP’

Mr. Sirsa is considered to be close to the ‘Badal’ family in Punjab and his joining the BJP is being seen as a jolt to the SAD ahead of the Assembly polls in Punjab, due in early 2022.

Mr. Sirsa joined the BJP in the presence of Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Mr. Shekhawat, the BJP’s in-charge for the Punjab polls, said he was confident that Mr. Sirsa’s entry will benefit the party in the polls.

Mr. Sirsa said there are several issues of Sikh community that have been ignored for the last over 70 years. “I have joined the BJP with the sole aim that all such issues shall be seen resolving very soon,” he said.

Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma said Mr. Sirsa’s move has ensured that the BJP will get a huge majority.

The SAD described Mr. Sirsa’s decision as an attempt by the enemies of the “Khalsa Panth” to achieve through conspiracies what they cannot achieve with the will of the Sikhs.

“This is the continuation of Indira Gandhi tactics against Sikh quom and one more direct assault on the religious sovereignty of Khalsa Panth through the misuse of governmental might and the registration of false cases. Sikh Panth accepts this challenge and will meet it head on,” it said.