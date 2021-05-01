In a first, Odisha’s daily COVID-19 surge breaches 10,000 mark

BHUBANESWAR:

01 May 2021 16:29 IST

The daily surge in COVID-19 cases hit a new record in Odisha when it breached 10,000-mark for the first time on Saturday.

As many as 10,413 persons tested positive taking the total tally to 4,54,607. After recovery of 3,85,414, total active cases stood at 67,086.

The test positivity rate (TPR) shot up to 21.93% with 10,413 were found to be positive out of 47,462 samples tested during past 24 hours. Eleven persons died taking the total death-toll to 2054.

It has been a matter of concern that the TPR has been rising steadily and now it is now above 20%. Khordha continues to be worst affected district where 1,796 persons tested positive.

Sundargarh district also reported daily spike over 1000 mark for the first time. As many as 1100 people were infected in the district. Some high incidence districts include Cuttack (828), Puri (533), Bargarh (511), Jharsuguda (442), Sambalpur (426) and Nuapada (418).

Odisha had reported first case on March 15, 2020 and it peaked on September 25 last year. Subsequently, cases had gradually come down in the first wave.

The State surpassed first wave’s peak (4356 cases on September 25 last year) on April 19 this year when 4445 persons tested positive. Since then the State has been making huge leap in daily reporting of cases. It has doubled daily tally in past 10 days.

“We had never expected the second wave to be so horrifying. Odisha contributes 1.8% of India’s total cases,” said P. K. Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary (Health).

Given the rapid surge in cases, no amount of health infrastructure or prohibitive measures would help if people would not follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, Mr. Mohapatra said.

“Our efforts would be to ensure a hospital bed for critical patient. We are increasing bed capacity. We have now 8463 general beds while patients have occupied 3791 beds. Similarly, there are 2063 intensive care unit beds. As many as 1426 beds are in use constituting 69% occupancy. About 38% of ventilators have so far been put to use,” he informed, adding the number of patients were rising every passing day.

The government, however, appealed people not to come to hospitals until their oxygen level dipped significantly or they had multiple comorbidities.

To tide of bed-shortage, the State government is coming up with oxygenated beds in Covid Care Centres. Mr. Mohapatra said the government has a capacity to come up with 40,000 oxygenated beds on basis of oxygen available in the State. Odisha consumes 45 metric tonnes of oxygen. Odisha boasts of having cylinders with 130 metric tonnes of oxygen and 375 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen capacity.