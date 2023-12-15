In 10 months, 2,366 farmers died by suicide in Maharashtra

December 15, 2023 04:47 am | Updated 04:47 am IST - Mumbai

Maharashtra government informed the State Assembly on Thursday that as many as 2,366 farmers ended their lives by suicide between January and October this year.

Responding to a question asked by Congress MLA Kunal Patil, Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Anil Bhaidas Patil said that the Amravati revenue division reported the highest number of such deaths at 951 in the last 10 months.

He said that 877 ended their lives in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (previously Aurangabad) division, followed by 257 in the Nagpur division, 254 in the Nashik division and 27 in the Pune division.

The Minister added State government gives ₹1 lakh financial support to the kin of the farmers who die by suicide.