Imphal medical college secures 43rd position in the latest NIRF ranking list

Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). Photo: Special Arrangement

Imphal

10 September 2021 13:21 IST

The report, made public by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, saw the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) fall down in the list from its 38th position last year

Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal, was the only medical college from the Northeast to make it to the top 50 National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) list. RIMS, an undertaking of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, secured 43rd position this year.

The report was made public by the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday. Last year, the college had secured 38th position in the list.

Prof A. Santa, director of RIMS said that the medical college was established in 1972 for the benefits of the students of the Northeast states, excluding Assam which already has medical colleges of its own. There are seat reservations for students of all the seven northeastern States.

Advertising

Advertising

However, in the said ranking list, Manipur University had occupied 173rd position. There had been various problems including the demand of replacement of a Vice-Chancellor. Some Union Ministers are reported to have assured the State's lone Rajya Sabha MP, Leishemba Sanajoaba, that his proposal to upgrade Manipur University of Culture to a central university shall be included in the agenda of the next Union Cabinet meeting.

The Education Ministry also published the list of ranking of top 200 colleges in the country. The list did not include any college from the eight states in the Northeast.