Imphal court puts off hearing on bail plea in gangrape case

A local court in Imphal on Thursday postponed hearing of a bail petition in the case of gangrape and murder of a girl. Though there was no official statement, it is believed that protest by women activists at the gate of the court complex was behind the decision. The women, displaying placards, demanded justice to the girl victim and denial of bail to the accused. It was feared that, as had happened in the past, the women may storm into the court complex and beat up the accused.

The court was to hear the bail petition of three persons accused of gang-raping and murdering the 14-year-old girl. Three more accomplices are yet to be arrested.

The girl’s mother died long ago and her father cannot speak. It was alleged that one youth lured her out on September 2 on the promise of eloping with her. She was then gangraped and left for dead. Morning strollers who found the unconscious girl rushed her to hospital where she was declared dead.

L. Memchoubi, a woman activist and president of the Poirei Leimayon Meira Paibi Lup, said all sections of people were objecting to the bail petition.