Imphal churches ordered to vacate

IMPHAL:

11 February 2021 17:42 IST

No church among regularised locations of 188 places of worship, says church leader

Christians in Manipur have taken a strong exception to the Government Order to vacate churches in and around Imphal. Rev. Prim Vaiphei, president of All Manipur Churches Organisation, said, “There are 44 churches in and around Imphal. The government has asked Christians to remove the churches.”

The eviction order was issued on December 16 and 24, 2020. Rev. Vaiphei said, “We had submitted memoranda to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others. However, the official position is that the churches may be evicted any day. Our sincere appeal to the Manipur government is to back off.”

He said that there will be mass prayers in all churches on Sunday. The government had regularised the location of 188 places of worship. It is deplorable, Rev. Vaiphei added, that there was not a single church was among them. He appealed to the government to drop the stepmotherly policy.

There has not been any response from the State government.