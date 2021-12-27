Impact of misgovernance in Haryana visible all over: Hooda

GURUGRAM

27 December 2021 01:27 IST

The former CM says the seat of power will soon be vacated for a pro-people govt.

In an all-out attack on the BJP-JJP government in Haryana at his ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh (Opposition Before You)’ programme in Nuh on Sunday, former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the impact of misgovernance in the State is visible all over with schools, hospitals and even the government treasury being empty.

He said the people of Haryana have made up their mind to ensure that the seat of power will soon be vacated for a pro-people government.

All three MLAs of the Congress party from Nuh — Aftab Ahmed, Mohammad Ilyas and Maman Khan — along with four dozen incumbent and former MLAs were in attendance.

Advertising

Advertising

People who came for the programme put forth their problems. The local MLAs presented an account of the development works done during the Hooda government and the main development demands of the area.

Mr. Hooda said his family has an old and emotional connection with Mewat region. “In 1947, my father Ranbir Singh Hooda brought Mahatma Gandhi to Mewat [now Nuh]. During the freedom movement, a large number of people of Mewat had given martyrdom for the country and their contribution can never be forgotten. Whatever I was able to do for Mewat as Chief Minister was my responsibility,” he said.

Mr. Hooda, in a poetic style, cautioned his rivals that he was not yet finished and would make a comeback like the waves of the ocean. He assured that when he returned to power, all the demands like bringing a railway line to Mewat, building a university and developing the Mewat canal would be fulfilled.

Interaction programmes

The two-time Chief Minister said he is constantly interacting with the public through ‘the Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’ programme and people are feeling that inflation and corruption are on the rise and employment is decreasing. Mr. Hooda has held similar interaction programmes at Karnal and Jind earlier this year.