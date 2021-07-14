Other States

Immunity boosters for under 18 in Ladakh

Lt. Governor, Ladakh, Radha Krishna Mathur. File   | Photo Credit: Twitter/Om Birla

The Ladakh administration on Wednesday decided to administer immunity boosters to the population under 18 years and include pregnant women under the vaccination drive to blunt the chances of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These decisions were taken during a review by Lt. Governor, Ladakh, Radha Krishna Mathur, on Wednesday.

“Aiming to improve immunity of the vulnerable population, the Department of Health and Medical Education will draft a plan of action where the population below 18 years of age will be provided with immunity boosters and supplements,” Mr. Mathur said at the meeting.

He suggested the involvement of the National Institute of Sowa-Rigpa and the Social Welfare Department in this exercise. For vaccination of pregnant women, the services of Asha and Anganwadi workers may be utilised. He instructed the availability of biomedical devices, paediatric ventilators and drugs to ensure the care of neonates and infants. He called for the involvement of panchayati raj institutions “to carry out better monitoring and quick redressal of medical issues among the residents”.

Ladakh has recorded 20,227 COVID-19 cases and witnessed 206 deaths in the pandemic so far.


