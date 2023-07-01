ADVERTISEMENT

IMD predicts heavy to very heavy showers in Goa till July 4

July 01, 2023 03:20 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST - Panaji

The IMD data revealed that Margao town of south Goa received 792.2 mm of rain since June 1, which is the highest rainfall of the season

PTI

A man crossing the street holding umbrella to protect himself from sudden rain in Panaji, Goa. File | Photo Credit: Atosh Pomburfekar

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall for parts of Goa till July 4, even as showers continued to pummel the coastal State, an official said on July 1. As per a bulletin issued by the IMD on June 30, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at a few places till July 4.

Also Read | Goa witnesses heavy rains, IMD issues ‘yellow’ alert for coastal State

Squally winds gusting at a speed of 45-55 kmph going up to 65 kmph will also be witnessed along and off the coast, the bulletin stated. The Department has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea, the official said.

The IMD data revealed that Margao town of south Goa received 792.2 mm of rain since June 1, which is the highest rainfall of the season.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US