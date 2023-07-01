HamberMenu
IMD predicts heavy to very heavy showers in Goa till July 4

The IMD data revealed that Margao town of south Goa received 792.2 mm of rain since June 1, which is the highest rainfall of the season

July 01, 2023 03:20 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST - Panaji

PTI
A man crossing the street holding umbrella to protect himself from sudden rain in Panaji, Goa. File

A man crossing the street holding umbrella to protect himself from sudden rain in Panaji, Goa. File | Photo Credit: Atosh Pomburfekar

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall for parts of Goa till July 4, even as showers continued to pummel the coastal State, an official said on July 1. As per a bulletin issued by the IMD on June 30, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at a few places till July 4.

Also Read | Goa witnesses heavy rains, IMD issues ‘yellow’ alert for coastal State

Squally winds gusting at a speed of 45-55 kmph going up to 65 kmph will also be witnessed along and off the coast, the bulletin stated. The Department has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea, the official said.

The IMD data revealed that Margao town of south Goa received 792.2 mm of rain since June 1, which is the highest rainfall of the season.

