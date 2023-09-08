HamberMenu
IMD issues 'orange' rain alert for MP; intermittent showers continue in state

Heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over west Madhya Pradesh

September 08, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - Bhopal

PTI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued an 'orange' alert for Madhya Pradesh, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning, as the state continued to receive intermittent showers for the third day.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over west Madhya Pradesh. Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over east MP, the weather office said.

The warning is valid till Saturday morning, an IMD official said.

“MP, which has been experiencing a wet spell since September 5, is likely to see such activity for two more days. An upper air cyclonic circulation is lying over south MP which is causing showers. Rainfall activity is expected to reduce after 48 hours, IMD Bhopal Centre Director R Balasubramanian told PTI over the phone.

He said another weather system is expected to originate from the Bay of Bengal, causing a fresh wet spell in the central state from September 13.

Meanwhile, large parts of the state continued to receive intermittent showers accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning on Friday.

MP has received 16 per cent less than average rainfall since June 1.

West and east MP have received 19 per cent and 11 per cent less than average rainfall, respectively, till Friday (September 8), another IMD official said.

