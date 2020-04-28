Imams’ association asks to distribute Zakat fund among Hindus and Muslims in Bengal

West Bengal Imams’ Association has asked the Muslims to donate their Zakat fund to local mosque committee so that the money or consumables bought with the donation can be distributed among the poor in both Hindu and Muslim communities. Zakat is a compulsory tax on rich Muslims for the poor and needy. For the first time since independence, Bengal’s main Imams’ body gave a call to distribute Zakat fund among non-Muslims.

“Those who contribute money to mosques for Iftar and conduct Zakat…kindly donate that fund (if possible and after discussing) to mosques committee. The committee can collect the fund and distribute equally among poor Hindu and Muslim community members,” a statement by the association noted. The association also appealed to display names of the contributors for transparency.

Ketuapul Jama Masjid, one of nearly 40,000 mosques in Bengal, has distributed daily consumables and money among many Hindus.

“We have contributed from Zakat fund to about 300 persons, of which 25% persons are Muslims. Other mosques distributing among all communities as well,” said Sekh Hasanijjaman, office administrator of the Katuapul mosque in Howrah, one of the worst COVID-19 hit districts of the State.

Md.Yahiya, the chairman of Bengal Imams’ Association, which has more than 26,000 mosques affiliated to the organisation, said that considering the “unprecedented nature of the crisis the association has decided to distribute the money equally.” While the "response is great in almost all mosques”, many contributors are not too keen to get their names published as per religious guidelines, Mr. Yahiya said.