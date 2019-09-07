I’m not acting as Super Chief Minister, says Digvijaya

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh on Friday rejected the charge of being a ‘Super Chief Minister’ of Madhya Pradesh and strongly defended his practice of writing to State Ministers asking for appointments.

“The Congress government has been formed due to the hard work of party workers. They come to me for their work and letters of the same were forwarded to Ministers,” he told reporters.

The former two-time CM had recently asked Ministers to give him appointment so that he could follow up on development work and his recommendations for transfers. “What was wrong in the letter if I wanted to know about the action on these letters in accordance with law. This is my responsibility as an MP,” Mr. Singh said and added that Chief Minister Kamal Nath didn’t need a “Super CM as he was a strong leader himself”.

His response came just days after Forest Minister Umang Singhar had accused him of ‘blackmailing’ the government.

In a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Mr. Singhar also alleged that Mr. Singh was trying to ‘destabilise’ the nine-month-old Kamal Nath government.

Asked about these charges, Mr. Singh said it was for Ms. Gandhi and Mr. Nath, who also heads the PCC, to respond. “This entire episode [Mr. Singhar’s allegations] started when I alleged that BJP IT Cell leader Dhruv Saxena and Bajrang Dal leader Balram Singh were caught taking money from the ISI [of Pakistan],” he said.

The Congress government seems to be heading from one crisis to another as MLAs have been targeting their own Ministers.

On Monday, Gohad MLA Ranbir Jatav and Ambah MLA Kamlesh Jatav levelled charges against Health Minister Tulsiram Silawat.

“Whenever I seek help for a poor employee, Mr. Silawat says I am his younger brother and the job will be done. But his son openly demands money sitting in Indore. I have been elected from my own seat after 35 years. If we are unable to work for the people, what is the use?” Mr. Jatav, known to be close to Jyotiraditya Scindia, told The Hindu earlier in an interview.

Under pressure from the party, he retracted his statement but the crisis is far from over.