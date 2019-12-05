I’m neither a rubber stamp nor a post office, says Bengal Governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday took on the State government through social media saying he was “neither a rubber stamp nor a post office”, and was obligated to scrutinise Bills in the light of the Constitution.

‘Concerned at delay’

“As Governor I follow the script and tune of the Constitution and cannot blindly take a call. I am neither a rubber stamp nor a post office. I am obligated to scrutinise the Bills in the light of the Constitution and act without delay. Concerned at delay by government on this,” he said.

His remark is construed as a response to the adjournment of the Assembly for two days as Bills slated to be placed in the Assembly are yet to get his nod.

Mr. Dhankhar visited the University of Calcutta but found Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee not available in her office. The Governor, who said his visit was pre-announced, expressed his displeasure over the absence of the Vice-Chancellor and other functionaries.

V-C not available

A press statement from the Raj Bhavan said the university had earlier requested the Governor to preside over the meeting of its Senate on Wednesday, but on Tuesday cancelled it due to “unavoidable reasons”.

“Given the situation that the Hon’ble Governor had earmarked time for this meeting, he called on the V-C that he would be making a visit to interact with the members of the faculty, staff, employees and students and visit the library and that would help him familiarise with the university. The office of the Vice-Chancellor was also contacted and intimated accordingly,” the statement said.

The communication said the Governor was not received by anyone when he reached the university, the office of the V-C was locked and no one had any idea where the keys were.

“He lamented that such incidents are indicative of the governmental remote control over the universities which is not good for their health,” the release said.