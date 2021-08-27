I’m fine, don’t need to appoint a successor now: Mayawati

LUCKNOW

27 August 2021

Mayawati also said that she was following the path of her mentor Kanshiram

Who will succeed Mayawati as the chief of the Bahujan Samaj Party? This question has lingered for several years now, but the four-time Chief Minister has on various occasions dropped hints that her successor would belong to the Dalit community, to which she herself belongs.

Ms. Mayawati belongs to the Jatav sub-caste, the largest Dalit community in Uttar Pradesh.

On Friday, Ms. Mayawati, who turned 65 in January, once again reiterated that when she does appoint a successor, the person would belong to the Dalit community.

But for now, she said she was fit enough to run the party. “My health is fine, I don't need to appoint a successor as of now. If it does not remain fine, I will surely announce my successor,” Ms. Mayawati said.

“Abhi mein fit hoon [I am fit],” she said, stressing that she did not contract COVID-19.

Ms. Mayawati also said that she was following the path of her mentor Kanshiram, who had appointed her as his successor only when he was not in the best of health.

Ever since her nephew Aakash Anand entered politics in 2019, many have speculated that he could end up being her successor. However, Ms. Mayawati has been silent about this.

She said the person succeeding her would be someone who who has supported her and the BSP in all difficult times with honesty and with “body, soul and wealth”.