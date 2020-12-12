Illicit liquor trade rampant in Punjab: AAP

CHANDIGARH

12 December 2020 08:03 IST

Leader of theOpposition in the Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema on Friday wrote a letter to Governor V.P. Singh Badnore alleging that under the ruling Congress government, illicit liquor smuggling was rampant across the State.

‘Patronage of leaders’

In his letter, Mr. Cheema alleged that the illicit liquor trade was flourishing under the patronage of Congress leaders and there was no fear of the law.

“As many as 126 deaths were reported in Punjab due to consumption of spurious liquor recently in the Majha area, but no strict action was taken against those behind the tragedy,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The AAP leader said that despite the fact that the Excise and Taxation Department and the Home Department were under Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, he had failed to curb illicit liquor smuggling in the State, demanding that he should quit the posts.