Other States

Illicit liquor smuggled by boats on Chilika lake

Boats are being used by miscreants for inter-district illicit liquor smuggling via Chilika lake to dodge the continuing ban on liquor trade in Odisha.

Personnel of the Rambha Police Station in Ganjam district on Saturday intercepted a tractor load of over 2,000 litres of illicit liquor. According to the Inspector-in-Charge Krushna Chandra Sethi, eight persons from villages along the banks of Chilika lake in Ganjam and Puri districts were arrested in connection with the smuggling.

The illicit liquor was packed in small polythene pouches stored in gunny bags. The gunny bags had been brought to Guhariapata on the banks of Chilika lake for transportation to Puri district by boats.

On May 13, the Rambha Police had seized over 1,000 litres of illicit liquor while it was being transported by a boat on Chilika lake. Six persons were arrested.

Despite the opening of liquor shops in several other States, the Odisha government has continued with a total ban on the sale of liquor in the State during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some miscreants in Ganjam district are looking to make money by dodging restrictions, and manufacturing and trading illicit liquor.

On Sunday, raids by the Aska, Dharakote and Gangapur Police Stations led to the seizure of 1,282 litres of illicit liquor. Police also destroyed 11,650 kilos of molasses and arrested 12 persons.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 17, 2020 5:45:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/illicit-liquor-smuggled-by-boats-on-chilika-lake/article31607283.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY