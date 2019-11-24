‘Illegitimate’ BJP government is avoiding floor test: Congress

The Congress on Sunday alleged that the BJP was “running away” from proving its majority on the floor of the Maharashtra Assembly, and demanded an immediate floor test.

Addressing presspersons on the Supreme Court lawns soon after the special hearing on the joint plea for an immediate floor test by the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Shiv Sena combine, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan and Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the government formed by the BJP with the help of rebel NCP leader Ajit Pawar was “illegitimate” and should not continue even for a day.

“First of all, we are grateful to the Supreme Court that they heard our petition on a Sunday...Our demand is that the Fadnavis government [government led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis] is illegitimate and doesn’t have any right to remain in power. That’s why without any delay, we want the floor test to be taken tomorrow [Monday] itself to avoid any horse-trading,” Mr. Chavan said. He added that he “hoped the top court would rule in favour of the people of Maharashtra”.

‘Only solution’

Mr. Surjewala said an immediate floor test was the “only solution to resolve present crisis”. “Our demand is simple: let’s have a floor test and whoever has the majority will be established. BJP and Shri Ajit Pawar are shying away and running away from proving majority on the floor of the house, while the alliance of the three parties has full majority,” he said.

“The moment a floor test is ordered, our majority will be established and it will be proved that the BJP in a surreptitious midnight operation, misusing the office of Governor, constituted an illegitimate government which will fall in a floor test,” Mr. Surjewala added.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had administered the oath of office to Mr. Fadnavis and the NCP’s Ajit Pawar as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively, early on Saturday morning. The move effectively stalled efforts by the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena combine to put together a government as the BJP had managed to split the NCP and wean away its senior leader.