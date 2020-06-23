Illegally made disinfectant spray seized

GURUGRAM

23 June 2020 23:42 IST

An inventory of disinfectant spray worth over ₹18 lakh was seized during a raid by Haryana Foods and Drugs Administration team at Sector 35 here on Tuesday. The spray was being manufactured illegally as Ayurvedic Proprietary Medicine and not the valid drugs licence.

Gurugram Drugs Control Officer Amandeep said a raid was conducted at the manufacturing unit of the spray at Sector 35 and the inventory was seized. Mr. Amandeep said that manufacturing of the disinfectant required licence under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. He said the complaint would be filed before the Chief Judicial Magistrate after the investigation. The raid was conducted a day after the samples of the disinfectant spray were seized from a shop at DLF Phase-IV Supermart following a tip-off.

The department had also lodged a FIR against a shopkeeper in DLF Phase-I on Monday for overcharging for hand sanitiser.

