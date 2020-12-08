Illegally detained, house locked up: Mehbooba

Srinagar

08 December 2020 14:22 IST

Disallowed to visit ‘evicted families’ in central Budgam, she says

Former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said she was locked up inside her Srinagar residence and disallowed to visit the “evicted families” in central Kashmir's Budgam.

“Illegal detention has become the GOI's (Government of India) favourite go to method for muzzling any form of opposition. I've been detained once again because I wanted to visit Budgam where hundreds of families were evicted from their homes”, she tweeted.

Advertising

Advertising

In a video posted online, she pointed at the locked gates of her residence.

“Why am I not being allowed to go out? Later, the Lt. Governor will say ‘she is not under house arrest’. What is this? Why am I being detained illegally? Where are the papers under which I am stopped?”, she said.

She accused the government of continuing with the “inflicting oppression on the people of J&K without any questions asked”.

A PDP spokesman said Ms. Mufti was scheduled to visit Budgam area “to meet people who are being illegally evicted from their lands and homes”.

Ms. Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti also questioned the administration’s move. “On one hand, BJP politicians are given full security cover and other facilities to undertake journey of their choice and on the other, Mehboobaji has been caged at her home,” she said.