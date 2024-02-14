'Illegal' mining-linked money-laundering case | Enforcement Directorate conducts searches at multiple locations in Rajasthan

February 14, 2024 12:02 pm | Updated 12:02 pm IST - Jaipur

“The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on February 14 conducted searches at multiple locations in Rajasthan as part of a money-laundering investigation linked to alleged irregularities in the mining sector,” official sources said.

The raids are being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). “The searches are connected to an investigation liked to alleged irregularities in the mining sector and affiliated State government departments,” the sources said. Details of the action are awaited.

