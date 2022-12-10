‘Illegal’ house of the Nengroos, also home to wanted Jaish militant Ashiq Nengroo, demolished in Pulwama

December 10, 2022 02:45 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The authorities on December 10 demolished a house allegedly built on encroached land in south Kashmir’s Pulwama and belonged to the Nengroos, whose son, Ashiq Nengroo, was designated as a terrorist affiliated to the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) by the Centre in April this year.

Officials said a house allegedly built on a piece of encroached government land was demolished at New Colony, Rajpora, in Pulwama. A crane was used to demolish the house. Officials of the district and security forces accompanied the demolish team.

Full list of individuals designated as ‘terrorist’ under the UAPA

It’s for the first time that the authorities in Kashmir demolished a house of any militant.

The Union Home Ministry invoked the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and designated Ashiq Nengroo, 34, as a terrorist.

According to the MHA, Nengroo was “running a terror syndicate in Kashmir” and “orchestrating terror in Jammu and Kashmir” from Pakistan. It is believed that he was instrumental in helping JeM chief Moulana Masood Azhar’s nephew Idrees to infiltrate into J&K.

Nengroo’s brother Abbas Ahmed Nengroo was also a JeM militant and was killed in 2014. His second brother, Manzoor Ahmad Nengroo, was found dead in an orchard in September this year. According to the police, the fourth brother, Reyaz Negroo, is at present lodged in a prison in terror attack case.

NIA seeks information on four terrorists

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has put a reward money of ₹10 lakh on four active militants of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the posters were pasted in parts of south Kashmir.

“The identity of the informer shall be kept secret,” the poster reads.

The militants were identified by the NIA as Basir Ahmad Dar from Kulgam, Sajad Gul from Srinagar, Saleem Rehmani from Pakistan’s Sindh and Saifullah Sajid Jatt from Pakistan’s Punjab. All the militants are affiliated to The Resistance Front, a frontal organisation of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).