Illegal hand sanitiser unit busted in Haryana

An illegal hand sanitiser unit with a fake World Health Organisation certificate bearing the organisation’s logo, besides several fake test reports and compliance certificates, has been busted at Pataudi here. A case has been registered under various acts, including Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and two persons arrested.

The company had sold sanitisers worth over ₹18 lakh over the past one month because of spike in demand due to COVID-19 outbreak. The raiding team, led by Drugs Control Officer Amandeep Chauhan, allegedly seized around 3,000 litres of sanitiser packed in bottles of different sizes and another 3,000 litres of raw material for making the sanitiser. The directors of the company, both siblings, failed to produce any purchase record of the material.

The Gurugram Food and Drugs Administration department had earlier busted a similar illegal unit in Manesar and has recovered hand sanitisers worth ₹50 lakh in total.

Similarly, face masks worth ₹1 crore and thermal scanners hoarded at different places were also recovered. Mr. Chauhan said Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri and Police Commissioner Muhammad Akil had clear directions to curb illegal manufacturing and black-marketing of drugs and related goods.

Mr. Chauhan said the fake World Health Organisation-Good Manufacture Practice certificate with its logo was a matter of grave concern since the buyers were influenced by the document to purchase the product. The officer said only State Drugs Controller had the authority to issue the certificate. The directors of the unit, running from a fake address, also had Quality Management System Certificate, a Compliance Certificate and a fake Medical Devices Management System certificate when they were actually making sanitiser categorised as a drug and not a medical device. “The certificates were all issued by Sameer, a Delhi resident, in return for ₹40,000. He runs a company in the name of M/s Saraswati Certification,” said Mr. Chauhan. He added the WHO certificate was probably issued from a fake domain address and needed a detailed investigation.

The raid was mounted at the unit, running in the name of “Bancy Advanced Hand Sanitiser”, under the overall supervision of Food and Drugs Control Administration department Commissioner Ashok Meena following a tip-off.

The sanitiser was allegedly being made by the directors of the company, Sandeep and Sunderby mixing the ingredients in kitchen utensils under utter unhygienic conditions close to open sewage, and a toilet with the flies and mosquitoes swarming around.