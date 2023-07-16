Illegal coal mining operations structured in Meghalaya, finds court

July 16, 2023 03:44 am | Updated 03:44 am IST - GUWAHATI

A court case related to the death of a Meghalaya police officer eight years ago has revealed a “structured operation” for mining and transporting coal illegally in the State.

The death of sub-inspector Pearlystone Joshua Marbaniang, who died from a bullet in the head soon after detaining 32 illegal coal trucks on January 23, 2015, also unearthed a nexus of government officials who “fix rates” for trucks to carry illegally mined coal, extracted boulders, and felled timber.

These were the observations of the High Court of Meghalaya, which ordered a stay on the trial related to the death of Marbaniang, who was said to have resisted illegal transportation of coal.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the hearing on July 12, a Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Wanlura Diengdoh referred to a report of the State police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) that probed the sub-inspector’s death.

‘Probe not satisfactory’

The court observed that the investigation did not appear to have been satisfactory.

“Incidentally, the report of the SIT reveals what had been suspected by this court in the matters pertaining to illegal coal mining. The SIT report indicates the existence of registers with fixed rates per truck for allowing the illegal transportation of illegally mined coal, illegally felled timber, and illegally extracted boulders. There are names and officials have been identified in some cases,” the court said.

“The report of the SIT is disturbing on both counts: first in how it reveals the rampant and structured illegal coal mining operations and the transportation of the mineral; and, how the SIT arrived at a conclusion despite the evidence that was available,” it added.

Marbaniang was the officer-in-charge of the Patharkhmah police outpost in the Ri-Bhoi district. His mother, Dorothy Marbaniang had approached the court seeking justice.

The sub-inspector was found dead on January 24, 2015, in his residential quarters. Police claimed he shot himself in the head with his service revolver.

Local groups alleged he was under pressure for taking action against trucks carrying illegally mined coal. They also found the police claim doubtful as Marbaniang had a bullet would on the back of his head.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT