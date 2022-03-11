Illegal arms recovered in Manipur’s Noney district

March 11, 2022 07:43 IST

The Khoupam battalion of Assam Rifles on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 recovered illegal weapons at Zouangtek in Noney district of Manipur. The arms were meant to create terror and disrupt peace in the general areas of Laimaton and Zouagtek in the district, according to official sources. . The security forces had foiled the attempt.. However no arrest was made.

The search operation by the Assam Rifles personnel was launched based on the intelligence reports of the presence of militants in those areas. The militants had stashed the weapons there.

The Assam Rifles personnel recovered one carbine, one pump action shot gun, two .22 pistols, ammunition, lathode rounds, grenades and a radio set along with ration cards.

The recovered items were handed over to the Noney police for further investigation.