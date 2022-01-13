Illegal arms factory busted in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

Eleven pistols, three muskets, one revolver, 13 barrels and other components of firearms were recovered barely a month ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

An illegal arms manufacturing unit was busted in this district on Thursday and 15 guns were seized, barely a month ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, police said.

Eleven pistols, three muskets, one revolver, 13 barrels and other components of firearms were recovered from a dilapidated building near a canal bridge under Shahpur police station limits in the district, they said.

One person, identified as Noor Mohammad, has been arrested in this connection and during interrogation, he revealed that the illegal arms were being manufactured to be used in the approaching assembly elections in the state.

Police have started a drive against arms smuggling to ensure free and fair conduct of the election. Muzaffarnagar goes to polls in the first phase on March 10.