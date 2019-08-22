IL&FS-Kohinoor CTNL case: ED questions Raj Thackeray for nine hours

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday questioned Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray for close to nine hours in connection with the IL&FS – Kohinoor CTNL case.

Mr Thackeray, called for questioning via a formal notice, reached the ED office in Ballard Pier around 11.30 a.m. on Thursday, accompanied by his wife Sharmila, son Amit, daughter Urvashi and daughter-in-law Mitali.

He entered the ED office without speaking to the media, while his family members went to the Grant Hotel close to the ED office.

Shareholding pattern

“Mr. Thackeray was mainly questioned about the shareholding pattern in Kohinoor CTNL as well as some facts that came to light in the questioning of others who have been quizzed over the last few days,” a ED officer said. The ED has since Monday been questioning Unmesh Joshi, son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi and senior MNS leader Rajan Shirodkar. The trio were partners in a consortium that formed Kohinoor CTNL, to which IL&FS paid close to Rs 860 crore in the form of loans and investments.

The officer added that other aspects of the questioning included the trail of money after it was paid to Kohinoor CTNL by IL&FS and the granting of unsecured loans by IL&FS without any collateral despite the company declaring losses.

Mr Thackeray left from the ED office at around 8.15 p.m. on Thursday, once again under tight police escort, accompanied by his family members.

ED sources said that he has not been called in for questioning on Friday and that it is unlikely that he will need to be questioned again unless some new facts come to light in subsequent investigations.