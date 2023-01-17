ADVERTISEMENT

Flat owners in Haryana seek early judgment by HARERA

January 17, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated January 18, 2023 09:09 am IST - GURUGRAM:

The Hindu Bureau

The aggrieved buyers of “ILD Greens” residential project in Sector 37C here in Gurugram have sought intervention by the Ministry of Law and Justice for alleged delay in pronouncement of judgement by the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HARERA), Gurugram, in a case pertaining to delay in possession of flats.

Seeking directions to HARERA Gurugram for immediate pronouncement of judgment in the case, the ILD Green Flat Buyers Association, in a letter to Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, said the last proceedings of the case were heard by the full bench of RERA Gurugram, led by its chairman K.K. Khandelwal, and the matter was adjourned to October 27, 2022, for order.

The letter, dated January 14, said the authority had failed to pronounce the judgment in the case even after 80 days and it was “distressing, frustrating and disheartening that after undergoing a long legal battle for the rights of 254 allottees, the justice has been delayed.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“In its various proceedings and orders, the HARERA, Gurugram, took strict actions against the developer but the developer did not abide by the directions and orders of the HARERA, Gurugram,” read the letter.

The association, representing 254 aggrieved allottees of Tower-2 of the project, had filed the complaint before HARERA, Gurugram, in February last for alleged delay of around eight years in possession of the flats. In August 2022, the HARERA, Gurugram, clubbed the association’s case with another case against the developer.

Mr. Khandelwal said the developer was “misleading” the authority for the past several years on the matter and repeatedly violated its directions. He added that the builder was yet to seek extension of licence for the project and also not submitted the plan of action for the completion of the project delaying the judgement. He said the authority might be eventually forced to write to the government to take over the project to ensure its completion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

urban planning

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US