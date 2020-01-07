IIT-Kharagpur scholars condemn ‘unprecedented violence and terror’ in JNU

The Research Scholars’ Council of Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur (IIT-Kharagpur) issued a statement extending “full support and solidarity” to the faculties and students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

In a strongly worded statement issued late on Monday, the Council condemned the “unprecedented violence and terror” on the JNU campus, led by “hooded, armed mobs”.

The attack on the students and the teachers “some of whom are women… is horrifying in its barbarity”, the research scholars said in the statement.

“Such an act of terror has no place in any civilised world, least of all in the sphere of learning. We, at IIT Kharagpur, feel this terror more keenly as we have also been part of various movements in the past.”

The scholars also condemned the Delhi police. “In JNU, the attacking mob was protected by the Delhi Police who stated that they cannot enter a campus without permission. However, the same police did not wait for permission when they assaulted students inside other university campuses, turning them into war zones,” the Council said.

“We strongly condemn these acts of hooliganism inside university campuses. We should never forget the purpose of our education which is not to spread hatred or violence but to propagate acts of love and sympathy that would let us strive for humanity,” the scholars said in the statement.

IIT-Kharagpur’s Quiz Club also condemned the incident at JNU.