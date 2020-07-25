IIT-Kharagpur develops technology for rapid COVID-19 testing

Going local: The device will enable testing at affordable rates among under-served communities, says IIT-Kharagpur.

The test results can be made available in a customised smartphone application for dissemination within one hour without requiring manual interpretation, researchers said.

Researchers at Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur ( IIT-KGP) have developed a new technology for low cost COVID-19 tests using a portable device. The test results can be made available in a customised smartphone application for dissemination within one hour without requiring manual interpretation, researchers said.

“This first-of-its-kind device will bring the testing for COVID-19 out from the walls of expensive laboratories and RT-PCR machines and enable testing at affordable costs for the under-served community across the world,” a press statement from IIT- KGP said.

Prof. Suman Chakraborty from the Mechanical Engineering Department said the technology developed by the Institute is “very much different from traditional detection systems used across world”.

“This method has eliminated the need for a PCR machine. It includes a portable, automated pre-programmable temperature control unit, a special detection unit on genomic analysis and customised smartphone app for test results without any manual interaction,” Prof. Chakraborty said. He also added that RT-PCR based tests suffer from a compelling constraint of requiring an elaborate laboratory-infrastructure and support system including the operational and maintenance cost, to perform the test.

The equipment developed by IIT-KGP will cost about ₹2,000 if used at a pilot facility while its usage in a large-scale commercial facility will further reduce the costs with increase in the production scale. This compares very favourably with the RT PCR machines that cost ₹15 lakh. The same portable unit can be used for a large number of tests, on mere replacement of the paper cartridge after each test and the cost of test is ₹400/- per test, taking all components of expenses and business model into account, the institute said.

Arindam Mondal, Assistant Professor from the School of Bio Science department said the portable device is “capable of detecting any other kind of RNA virus by following the same generic procedure”.

“The impact of this, therefore, is long lasting, empowered by the capability of detecting unforeseen viral pandemics in the coming years that may potentially endanger human lives time and again,” said Prof Mondal.

IIT-KGP director V.K. Tewari expressed the hope that the innovation “can make significant breakthrough in global viral pandemic management” and added that the unique innovation is aligned with the institution’s vision to “develop high-end healthcare technologies that can be afforded by the common people”.

IIT- KGP in a press statement added that it is ready for commercialization of the product. “Any corporate or start-up can approach the Institute for technology licensing and commercial scale of production. The Institute is open to tie-ups, including a mode where the government intervenes with regards to meeting our low-cost healthcare objective for the under-served community…” the statement added.