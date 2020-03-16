IIT-Kanpur closes probe into Faiz poem issue

Kanpur (U.P.)

16 March 2020 23:01 IST

‘Student expressed regret for reciting it’

The inquiry by IIT-Kanpur into a complaint against recitation of Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s poem ‘Hum Dekhenge’ on the campus by a student during anti-CAA protests has been “closed” after he accepted that he should not have done it at that time, an official of the institute said.

The inquiry committee has recommended “counselling” of those involved in the incident, the institute’s Deputy Director Manindra Agarwal said.

“We did not have to go into Faiz poem’s interpretation. The person, who read the poem accepted that he should not have recited it at that time and also expressed regret in case anybody’s sentiments were hurt. The matter is closed,” Mr. Agarwal, who was heading the six-member committee, said.

He said that the report was submitted last week and it was concluded that the time and place was not the most suitable to recite the poem, adding that the committee has recommended to “counsel” those involved in the controversy.

On December 17, a peaceful protest was held by about 300 students of the premier institute at its premises to express solidarity with their peers at Jamia Millia Islamia, as they were not allowed to go out due to enforcement of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of, CrPC in the city.

A student sang the poem ‘Hum Dekhenge’ during the protest against which a complaint was filed by Dr. Vashimant Sharma, a temporary faculty member, and about 16 others including faculty members and students.