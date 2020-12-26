IIT, IIM alumni to conduct test for ₹5 crore in scholarships

GUWAHATI:

26 December 2020 17:19 IST

The non-profit NLCEE is for students preparing for competitive exams, and is accepted by over 2,700 online and offline coaching centres

A group of former students of tech and B-schools have organised a national level entrance exam that entails scholarships worth ₹5 crore and free coaching for 100 poor and underprivileged students.

The non-profit National Level Common Entrance Examination (NLCEE) 2021 would be held from January 21-25, said a spokesperson of the start-up Edvizo, comprising of alumni of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), the National Institute of Technology (NIT), and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM).

The NLCEE, the only admission test in India accepted by more than 2,700 online and offline coaching centres, is for students from Class XII to graduates aiming to prepare for competitive tests such as Joint Entrance Examination, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Union Public Service Commission, and State engineering, banking, railways and defence exams.

Advertising

Advertising

“There is no need for extra preparation for this exam as it is not designed to test one’s technical competency in maths or science. It is meant to test one’s aptitude, one’s creativity in problem solving, logical reasoning and thinking out of the box,” said Anand M. Misra, convenor of NLCEE 2021.

At least 2,700 online and offline coaching establishments participating in the exam will take admissions based on the NLCEE ranking, and also provide scholarships of up to 100% to the top rankers, he said.

There will be more than 1,000 prizes, including laptops, tablets and smartphones for the top 10 rank holders, Mr. Misra said.

“The examination will be conducted online from January 21-25 in three different time slots of one hour each every day. No marks shall be deducted for questions not attempted, as the NLCEE team believes this is a first step for the students to add wings to their dreams,” he said.

The NLCEE team expects more than 1.5 lakh registrations through the website www.nlcee.org or mobile app.